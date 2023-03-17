SXSW 2023: Citizen Sleuth, Last Stop Larrimah, The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

And so I was instantly drawn to the premise of Chris Kasick’s fascinating “Citizen Sleuth,” one of the best dissections of our current obsession with true crime that I’ve ever seen. Most of the criticism of the craze out there feels judgmental and superficial, throwing out comments on how exploitative the genre can be or dismissing viewer/listener interest in it as facile. By focusing on one podcaster’s journey through her career and a singular case, Kasick finds the gray area that the best true crime journalists have to navigate.

How does a podcaster stay objective when their bottom line is based on mystery more than truth? If a case ends, the advertising dollars do too. As Emily Nestor, the host of “Mile Marker 181” (which I had listened to in part, by the way), discovers that the case that she has built her career around may be a house of cards, “Citizen Sleuth” goes from an interesting personality piece to something richer that speaks to the entire world of true crime. I’d be stunned if Netflix or Hulu weren’t negotiating for this one right now. It’s a film that doesn’t just fit right next to one of their most successful sections, it interrogates it.

At first, I was a little thrown by Kasick’s approach, and I do think the first act of “Citizen Sleuth” feels like it’s looking down a bit on the people in this Appalachian corner of the world. That’s where the smart and engaging Nestor lives. She is reportedly unhappy about her portrayal in “Citizen Sleuth,” but I found her engaging, charismatic, and ultimately sympathetic. A massive fan of “The Silence of the Lambs,” Nestor wants to be Clarice Starling for the podcast era. And so she starts a podcast that investigated the death of a woman named Jaleayah Davis in 2011. Davis was found dead on the side of Interstate 77, and her injuries were odd enough to suggest a deeper investigation. Briefly, it looked more like she had been hit by a car than thrown from one in an accident, and she had been in a fight earlier that evening. Rushed police work and suspicious behavior of other people that night led to the creation of “Mile Marker 181”.