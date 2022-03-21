SXSW 2022: It Is in Us All, Jethica, Pirates

The script by Campbell-Hughes does not play lightly with trauma, in a way that is bold and then countered by a more meditative and restrained editorial approach. Not only has Jarvis' Hamish Considine returned to the quiet island where his mysterious mother grew up, and possibly wanted to raise him instead of in London. But in the beginning of the film, Hamish gets into a devastating car wreck with his rental car, leaving one teenager dead. His mother’s empty and isolated home feels even more packed with grief, and Hamish's situation is even more dire when it comes to getting food, and taking care. He becomes stubborn, self-destructive, tending to grotesque wounds with a makeshift splint while carrying himself with rigid posture. But then Hamish starts to receive visits from the other teenager who was in the crashed car, Rhys Mannion's Evan, who initiates him in a strange way to life on the island, while this trauma sits between them. The dead boy's mother Cara (Campbell-Hughes) also appears randomly to Hamish, filled with dread and anger during each interaction.

The story is compelling enough, even if there are some moments in which the emotional pacing can drag, but it is completed by gorgeous cinematography from Piers McGrail. “It Is In Us All” rightly won a special jury award ("Extraordinary Cinematic Vision") for these compositions, which do wonders with static frames, camera placement, and ways to make the countryside appear imposing and gorgeous at the same time. Even the opening car accident is shot in a way that won’t leave your mind soon: instead of placing the camera in the car to watch it tumble, or just cutting to black, we instead see the car roll from one high corner of the frame to a low corner, letting its car lights guide us down through blackness. We get the impact of the crash that wouldn’t have come from a (reasonable) immediate cut to black, but we also get a striking way that only selectively uses light to pierce through the darkness. Hamish wrestles with light and darkness throughout Campbell-Hughes' story, and the film's mind for character and space makes for an intricately haunting debut.

Pete Ohs' “Jethica” is one of the stranger movies one might see this year about stalking ghosts, hitchhikers, and the gorgeous background of New Mexico, and that’s a good thing. It’s built from the type of off-kilter storytelling that goes from one sequence to the next with confidence and focus, evolving in front of your eyes without losing your attention. Sometimes it has the hum-drum of a ‘90s American indie; sometimes it has the uneasy, sinister air of a slasher movie. Director Pete Ohs makes clear that tone can evolve, especially when the story is as distinct, and original, as this.

