Sundance 2023: Earth Mama, Fremont

Based on a short film she made with Taylor Russell, “Earth Mama” follows a mother named Gia (Tia Nomore in an amazing debut performance) who is being pulled in many different directions. She’s pregnant and struggling to make ends meet at her job, working at a photo portrait studio, and also trying to gain more visiting time with her two children who have been taken away from her by the state. One option that weighs on her mind is the possibility of open adoption, as advocated by her caseworker, Miss Carmen (Erika Alexander). But that haunts Gia, too.

“Earth Mama” is confident enough to let the choice of open adoption remain the largest stakes, creating a fitfully tense experience. In a handful of scenes that Leaf's direction plays out for immersive, long takes, Nomore’s work is restrained while everything wrenches inside her. The various pieces of her life make for gripping visual sequences that make the film’s heart even bigger. We get to know the lives of other people around her—people who grew up without parents or mothers who speak in court-mandated group therapy sessions. "Earth Mama" wrestles with how empathy can be both universal and specific simultaneously; “It’s my journey, it’s not no one else’s journey,” one of the mothers says at the beginning of Leaf’s film, looking right at the camera.

With such adventurous storytelling, certain tropes within stand out—the salvation of water is one of the most common devices from a Sundance-anointed drama; the same with its fluttering, dreamy score. But “Earth Mama” tackles this story with bold cinematography, particularly in how Leaf often shoots her characters in profile. It's how we watch them as they drive at night, talk, or gaze out of windows. It also makes for a few uneasy and long shots, like one in which we travel alongside Gia as she walks through a screeching nighttime car rally about to confront a friend who represents a shame Gia does not want to face. "Earth Mama" has us observe Gia's stresses with the up-close rawness of a Dardennes brothers movie, but makes clear we'll be talking about what makes "A Savanah Leaf Film" soon enough.