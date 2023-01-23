Sundance 2023: Against the Tide, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, 5 Seasons of Revolution

A baby cries and a chant is heard: "Tides turn, fear not. Winds howl, fear not. A Koli knows no fear." This chant will be repeated throughout Sarvnik Kaur's meditative doc “Against the Tide” about two indigenous fishermen from Bombay whose lives have taken decidedly different paths. Rakesh, who has never left Bombay, lives with his mother, his wife, and their two children (it's his newborn in the opening sequence) in a humble home that has just been upgraded with running water. Similarly, his boat is old-fashioned, and he follows traditional fishing practices. In contrast, his childhood friend Ganesh, who studied in Scotland, lives with his wife in a fancy apartment and uses outlawed LED lights to deep water fish.

Both are struggling to make ends meet, Rakesh because of the cost of treating his newborn's illness and declining prices offered for fish, Ganesh because he has loaded himself with debt in order to pay for the LED lights, his boat, and his crew. Although the two see themselves as brothers, their worldviews vary distinctly. Rakesh desperately tries to explain how LED lights are hurting the environment, that overfishing—even if done in the deep sea—hurts everyone. Ganesh is so entrenched in a capitalistic outlook that he cannot see why Rakesh even cares about deep-sea fishing if he doesn't plan on ever taking part in it.

While the blurb on the Sundance website suggests that "neither man is hero or villain in the choices they make," it is hard to watch Ganesh constantly make selfish decisions without a thought for the future, while Rakesh always seems to make decisions rooted in the morality of ancient traditions, never succumbing to wild ambition when contentment is within reach. At one point Ganesh says to his friend that the shallow sea where he makes his living is "a shit hole" and Rakesh replies, "Money has made you arrogant." As an American viewer, it's hard not to read reverbs of Trumpism into this heated exchange.