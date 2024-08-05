SDCC 2024: A New Normal?

Disappointed that we wouldn't be able to stay over for the Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life, we headed to the Den of Geek party and the possibility of getting a free retractable light saber. With our retractable light sabers in hand, we relaxed to overloud music and the tea - not the kind of tea you drink, but definitely the kind you spill.

The mother and daughter who were sitting at our table had a tale to tell. One of her seven kids had won the Deadpool and Wolverine Hall H lottery, receiving a congratulatory email. There was no wristband or ticket. There were, however, more than the 6,000 people waiting in line. Yet 6,0000 is the capacity of Hall H. Not all of the lottery winners got in.



When we left Hall H after the "WWDITS" panel, we were crowded into one space and had to wait to go through a single exit on to the sidewalk. It took us over 30 minutes. One couple who was in that same panel, reportedly took 30 minutes to exit and then had to walk over a mile to get to the end of the Deadpool/Wolverine line and, in the end, didn't get in although they had won the lottery.

Already in possession of two of those popcorn buckets, I was glad to have my Power Saber. The Den of Geek party didn't have dancing, but as with last year had good food and who doesn't want a retractable light saber with sound effects by Goliath? We went home before the unannounced Deadpool and Wolverine firework and drone show began.



The next day, Friday, there was more chatter about how Comic-Con International was going to put out this emotional fandom fire, but there were also two actual fires. The upstairs rooms of the San Diego Convention Center were temporarily evacuated for a fire incident, but that was quickly over. Yet that evening as we walked to a panel, we could see black smoke rising outside of the convention center in the Gaslamp district. We later learned one activation, for HBO Max's "The Penguin" was evacuated after a fire broke out in the neighboring Brazilian restaurant. No one was injured, but people were displaced.