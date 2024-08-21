Locarno Film Festival 2024: By the Stream, Toxic, Drowning Dry, When the Phone Rang

While the Locarno competition featured an impressive array of seasoned directors, it was Saulė Bliuvaitė‘s unsparing but heavy-handed feature directorial debut, “Toxic,” that was the big winner, walking away with the Golden Leopard. The Lithuanian urban coming-of-age film has a gritty story to tell of two girls: Marija (Vesta Matulytė) and Kristina (Ieva Rupeikaitė)—who begin as rivals before forming an unbreakable bond.

It helps that both are outsiders. A 13-year-old Marija, who lumbers with a limp, has recently arrived to live with her grandmother while her mother gets situated in a new city. Marija’s limp and blankness make her an immediate target of bullying. In the film’s opening scene, Kristina and her friends have swiped Marija’s jeans, causing Marija to leap at Kristina in the girl’s lockerroom. Despite her obvious confidence, however, Kristina isn’t widely liked. She is mostly viewed as a tomboy living with a father who routinely pays his daughter to go outside so he can knock boots with his girlfriend. It’s under the latter situation, whereby Marija ventures to Kristina’s house for her jeans, disrupting the dad’s foreplay with his lover, that the two girls become friends. The girls grow even closer through their shared modeling aspirations—both see the local agency as their ticket away from this dead-end town, but only Marija, despite her limp, catches the eye of the talent agent.

“Toxic” is a handsomely mounted picture that renders this nondescript town's industrial surroundings with some manufactured beauty. It’s also intent on showing all the ways these young girls are left vulnerable to predatorial boys, harmful beauty standards that wreak havoc on their bodies, and the hopelessness that pervades a town with seemingly no aspirational careers or adults to speak of. The film is mostly an endless stream of exploitative acts hoisted upon Marija and Kristina that often sacrifices any attempt at exploring their inner lives. To a point, the latter is intended—after all, their world only takes a surface interest in them.

Still, in what ways does “Toxic” play any differently than any other poverty porn narrative about hard times in hard places, weighing the portrayal of the bleakest nightmares over fully building out its characters? While “Toxic” warns you what it’s about through its title, you come to wish the resulting film was a little less obvious and a little less common.

Locarno’s other Lithuanian film veers closer to melodrama yet somehow feels more grounded than “Toxic.” Laurynas Bareisa’s “Drowning Dry” is another spin into the world of MMA, detailing a trip taken by a hulking fighter named Lukas (Paulius Markevicius) with his wife Ernesta (Gelmine Glemzaite) and their young son to a lakeside house. Accompanying them are Ernesta’s sister Juste (Agne Kaktaite), her husband Tomas (Giedrius Kiela) and their daughter. There’s envy on both sides of the family: Despite his fighting success, Lukas and Ernesta are too broke to buy a house—a reality that varies greatly from the well-off Juste and Tomas. Still, Tomas often feels emasculated around the sculpted Lukas, challenging Lukas to a pitiful athletic duel and buying an oversized pick-up truck to bolster his self-confidence.