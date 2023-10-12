Lincoln Presidential Foundation's Documentary Series, Warning Signs, Wins Emmy

The project has already earned three national awards, including Gold and Silver Telly Awards and an Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in New York. The winners of the Regional Emmy Awards were unveiled during an in-person awards gala on September 30th.

Erin Mast, CEO of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation, says that the Foundation has wrapped filming on a second short documentary series, called “Fortifying Our Democracy.” That series is based on Lincoln’s Lyceum Address and ideas about building trust in public institutions. It is anticipated that this series will also be free for the public to view.

The Lincoln Presidential Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity headquartered in Illinois that aims to support, sustain, and provide educational and public programming, research, and access to historic places and collections, related to the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln, in cooperation with other entities.

NATAS Mid-America is one of 19 regional chapters of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It was established in 1962 and is headquartered in New York City. The awards are intended to be an incentive for the continued pursuit of excellence for those working in the television and digital media industry.

To view the full "Warning Signs" series for free, click here, and for more information, visit the official site of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation.