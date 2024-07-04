KVIFF: Loveable, Tiny Lights, Windless

In Maria, Ingolfsdottir crafts a woman with clear anger management issues. After being away for weeks on a recording session, Sigmund can barely get a word in before Maria explodes. More blows up occur regarding their shared time looking after the kids—why does Maria always have to put her job on hold only for Sigmund to leave whenever he wants? It’s a necessary question, one that Maria uses a verbal blowtorch to deliver. When we see Maria overreact to her teenage daughter Alma (Maja Tothammer-Hruza), it’s not difficult to see Maria as the obvious problem, until it’s not.

The brilliance of Ingolfsdottir’s debut is how she volleys between these two partners—particularly in their shared therapy sessions—to show that not only does Maria need help, there’s also plenty of blame to be shared. Maria’s search for self-discovery is arresting to watch, as she occupies coldly lit compositions and is often reflected in mirrors in ways that demonstrate her tenuous mental state. Thune is equally brilliant taking a nuanced script and finding further cracks to crawl into. But it’s Guran as Maria who is wholly on another level giving life to such a broken, stoic, and initially unlikable person. In the film’s best scenes the director trusts her actress to deliver big emotional swings, allowing the camera and light to travel across her face—particularly in one scene where Maria recounts one of the couple's big fights, slowed to take notice of each perceptible emotion entering the fray. In the film’s worst moment, a cathartic look in the mirror by Maria is practically undone by a heavy-handed music queue. That slip up by a first time director, however, isn’t enough to erase the preceding brilliance. “Loveable” is simply too lovely to be ignored.

Another film involving a dissolving marriage is writer/director Beata Parkanová’s modest Czech slice of life “Tiny Lights.” Shot mostly from a child’s eye level, this unassuming work follows six-year-old Amálka (Mia Bankó) witnessing the separation of her mother (Elizaveta Maximová) and father (Marek Geisberg). Amálka doesn’t often acknowledge the fracturing happening around her. Rather she quietly observes, making her displeasure known through her spoiled wants and her desire for attention from the adults around her.