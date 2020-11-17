Enjoy the Black Harvest Film Festival at Home

“Black Harvest Feast” (available until 11/19)

Hosted by NBC 5 Chicago’s LeeAnn Trotter, the festival kicks off with a unique parade of Black Harvest Film Festival filmmakers in a virtual red carpet. Honorary co-chairs Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshlman will welcome patrons via video. Then sit back and enjoy the Black Harvest Feast program of five short films, ranging from local to international, providing a true taste of the festival’s diverse array of upcoming offerings.

“Outside Story” (available until 11/20)

After locking himself out of his apartment, Charles (Brian Tyree Henry) an introverted, heartbroken film editor, finds himself on an epic journey up, down and around his block with life-altering ramifications. Trying to recover from a recent breakup with his live-in girlfriend Isha (Sonequa Martin-Green of "Star Trek: Discovery"), he sequesters himself at home. The fates do not comply and Charles accidentally locks himself out of his apartment. Moving from one neck-snapping tableau to the next, he discovers a community of previously avoided neighbors, including the widow next door, the curious swingers upstairs, and the piano prodigy hiding out on the roof. (Description courtesy of Sub-Genre Film)

“Unapologetic” (available until 11/20)

"Unapologetic" captures a tense and polarizing moment in Chicago’s fight for the livelihood of its Black residents. The film follows Janaé and Bella, two young abolitionist organizers, as they work within the Movement for Black Lives to seek justice for Rekia Boyd and Laquan McDonald, two young Black people killed by Chicago police. They aim to elevate a progressive platform for criminal justice to a police board led by Lori Lightfoot and a complicit city administration, while also elevating leadership by women and femmes. (Description courtesy of Kartemquin Films)