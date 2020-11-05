Ebert Symposium 2020: Part 3 Streaming Today, November 5th, 2020

Each panel in this series has taken a deeper dive into the topics we think are so vital today in the world at large. You can watch the first panel, "The Movie Industry in a Time of Change" here, and the second panel, "Documentary Film and Social Change," here. All the bios for panelists participating in today's panel can be found below.

Christine Simmons

Christine Simmons was named to the position of Chief Operating Officer at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2019. Simmons is responsible for the day-to-day management and enhancement of the Academy’s internal organization and infrastructure, focusing on a number of key initiatives including the organization’s strategic and 5-year business plans, career progression realignment, and many more. Simmons will also be leading the first ever, Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity and continues to oversee the Academy Foundation, comprised of the Margaret Herrick Library, Academy Film Archive, its educational programs, and Science and Technology Council. She will join leadership in collaborative efforts to fulfill and further the Academy mission, that is to recognize and uphold excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, inspire imagination, and connect the world through the medium of motion pictures.

A proud UCLA graduate, she just finished a 2-year term on the UC Board of Regents, where she served on the following committees: Finance and Capital Strategies, Public Engagement and Development, Investments & Basic Needs. She is immediate Past President, and Director on the Board of the UCLA Alumni Association. She also just finished her term as Treasurer of the Alumni Associations of the UC. She was just re-elected as a member of the UCLA Foundation Board of Directors and will continue to serve on the diversity advisory committee for the Chief Investments Officer of the UC Office of the President. She is on the Advisory Council for Next Play Capital, Shared Harvest Fund, Committee for the LA 2020 Women on Boards and a delegate for the Hollywood Commission. She also volunteers for Better Futures for Thomazeau, a small, grassroots nonprofit that provides aide and is currently building a vocational school in Haiti.

Her dedication to excellence and passion for giving back has earned her a number of honors. Simmons was honored by the YMCA with their 2019 Brotherhood Award and was named to the 2018 Ebony Power 100 list. Simmons was honored by WISE LA with their 2017 Woman of Inspiration Award and the University of California President’s list of 2017 Remarkable Women of UC, and the LA Business Journal’s 2016, 2017 & 2018 list of 500 most influential people in Los Angeles.

Keri Carpenter

Raised by The Windy City and Refined by the West Coast, Keri Carpenter is a trained journalist-turned-TV producer/writer. After graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism, Keri set out for Los Angeles to continue, expand and explore her passion for storytelling.