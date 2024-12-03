Don’t Miss IndieCollect’s RescueFest This Weekend

A very cool event will unfold at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica this weekend, including a Q&A hosted by our very own Chaz Ebert, alongside some very rare screenings from December 6-9. RescueFest features 4K restorations of 10 films that have been incredibly hard to find in the years since their production. The 1985 Lily Tomlin vehicle "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" opens the event with an introduction from Jane Fonda and a post-screening conversation between the icon, Tomlin, and Jane Wagner.

Other highlights include the West Coast premiere of the Camera d'Or winner "Northern Lights" (which just played NYFF), the director's cut of William Greaves's "Nationtime" (after which Chaz Ebert will host a Q&A), another Fonda Q&A after "F.T.A.," Melvin Van Peebles's excellent "The Story of a Three Day Pass," and Anne Hu's "Shadow Magic." Guests include Rosalind Chao, Winnie Holzman, Ted Hope, Mario Van Peebles, Gregory Nava, and Jan Oxenberg.

Other screenings include Fran Kuzui's "Tokyo Pop," Nancy Kelly's "Thousand Pieces of Gold," Jan Oxenberg's "Thank You and Goodnight," Jayne Loader's "The Atomic Café," Gordon Parks's "Solomon Northup's Odyssey," LaTanya Richardson Jackson's "Hairstory," and Katie Sandler's "A Question of Color."

Get tickets here