Cannes 2024 Diary 2: International Genre Picks

The film opens with a wide vista, the firefly-like film grain making the sandy landscape feel all that more chaotic. Over the horizon, packs of dogs roam, cresting the ridge and causing a passenger bus to topple. Out of the wreckage clambers Lang (Eddie Pang), who is soon accused of stealing money from one of the others and is interrogated at the local station.

Lang is returning home after a manslaughter conviction, released early thanks to good behaviour. His reintegration into his community is fraught, and yet it’s the gentle way in which this story is juxtaposed with the greater social realism of his hometown that sparks the film. All those dogs result from those who left their pets behind after leaving these regions for greater fortune. The film is set around the 2008 Olympics when China’s massive economic growth was causing upheaval in many underserved regions. Lang sets out to capture a supposedly rabid animal that gives the film its title, all in an attempt to turn things around for Lang as he strives to pay off his debts, both economically and emotionally.

Pang’s precise performance is exceptional, but credit where its do for this self-avowed cat person – This is a damn good dog movie. The choice of the gaunt yet expressive animal is a choice, and even the grand feline we meet, a caged Tiger, provides another metaphorical tie to a sense of loss due to the extraordinary pace of change, which does well within context. The integration between live animals and CGI is well done, all serving to provide a film of far greater richness and, frankly, entertainment value than may be expected. The film is a subtle and powerful look at the massive social changes in China while being a straightforward character piece, making this one of those rare films with an artistic pedigree that still provides a full-bred experience to general audiences.

Another Chinese film mining the near-past, Soi Cheang’s kinetic “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” is a fight film that packs a punch. In a prologue, we learn of the battle between Tornado (Louis Koo) and Mr. Big (legendary Hong Kong action maestro Sammo Hung), and each crime lord vies for control of Kawloon’s walled city. This warren of small apartments, snaking powerlines, grimy laneways, and cold lighting evokes a kind of prison, yet within, there is life for those cloistered communities.