Cannes 2024: Ghost Trail, Block Pass

But Hamid never saw Harfaz’s face since he was blindfolded during the torture sessions; even as he insists to his handlers that Hasaan is the right man, he plays a first-person shooter game, blasting away enemies no sooner than they enter his line of sight. As Hamid follows his target from the library to a local running route, even to the apartment where Harfaz visits his French girlfriend, his fury and anguish is compounded by the sense that his torturer might be living the life he’s still unable to imagine for himself.

Bessa, who won an Un Certain Regard acting prize two years ago for a similarly intense performance in “Harka,” plays Hamid as a man haunted, at once compelled by his desire for retribution against his tormentors and painfully aware that no consequences that might befall them will bring back all that was taken from him. With shoulders slumped and eyes hollowed, Bessa turns Hamid into a living shadow, lingering in the periphery, unable to fully confront the man he holds accountable for his trauma but unable to shake it any other way.

Millet’s first fiction feature, “Ghost Trail,” furthers the examination of people in exile he’d previously undertaken as a documentary filmmaker, reapproaching this subject matter as the driving force of a taut, if contrived, psychological thriller. What cuts deepest is the vérité depiction of trauma as a spiritual wound, one that follows survivors wherever they go, denying them the chance to live free. The film culminates not with the outburst of violence Millet’s taut direction and Yuksek’s throbbing electronic score lead us to envision, but a moment of longing, shared between Hamid and Hasaan, for the homeland they’ve both lost. When this happens, “Ghost Trail” reveals itself as a more fraught, sorrowful affair than its cat-and-mouse setup first indicates.