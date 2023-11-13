Black Harvest Film Festival 2023: Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes, Black Barbie: A Documentary, We Were Meant To, Burnt Milk

The cinema’s bard for the Civil Rights movement, filmmaker Sam Pollard, returns with a documentary co-directed with Ben Shapiro. “Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes” offers a subtle new angle for Pollard. Usually, when he teams with another director, it’s because he began as a producer or editor and later came on in a fuller role. But the subject of Max Roach, the legendary Jazz drummer, is a deeply held combined passion for both creators. In 1987, Pollard did his first-ever filmed sit-down interview with Roach. At the same time, the musician was also collaborating with Shapiro for a narrated memoir of Roach’s life. Decades later, Pollard, armed with his footage and Shapiro, supplied with his recordings, have merged their long-gestating projects for a revealing documentary about the iconoclast drummer.

Through Roach’s sprawling career, the filmmakers note his far-reaching importance in the rise of bebop as a composer, bandleader, and political figure. The latter became a lifelong calling, particularly when Roach married singer/actress Abbey Lincoln. Both were prominent figures in the Civil Rights movement. Through interviews with Roach’s children, we also get a glimmer of his personal life, particularly his violent side. Many attribute these outbursts and flurries of anger as symptomatic of his mourning for his friend Clifford Brown, who died tragically in a car crash.

Through these triumphs and valleys, Pollard and Shapiro take note of Roach’s stature as a hip-hop pioneer collaborating with Fab 5 Freddy. It’s a briskly paced recounting of the drummer’s life that captures his many innovations but never really answers why he isn’t more well-known today. Still, through the crisp assemblage of archival footage—particularly of his performances—and a story of his life told in his own words, “Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes” is another towering and imperative installment in Pollard’s dedication to recording the titans of Black life.