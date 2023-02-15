Berlinale 2023 Preview: From Sean Penn to Donna Summer

While the festival has long worn its politics on its sleeve, it’s quite literally wrapping the views of its organizers on its mascot this year. The Berlinale Bear will don the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, a clear reminder of the war that in its current mode began almost exactly a year ago and one still raging not far from where the event will take place. The opening remarks by Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and the Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian emphasized stories from that region are a central focus, noting their inherent “political value,” and reminding listeners that the city itself is home to thousands of people displaced from the conflict.

One project in particular is getting plenty of pre-fest attention. Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufmann were in Kyiv this time last year to film a portrayal of a television comedian-turned-politician, only to have world events intrude on the production. “Superpower” promises to provide unique insight into Volodymyr Zelensky’s character as his country shifted to a war footing, but also provides an outlet for Penn to express his own views on the situation. “Reality made the film change into something less comfortable and more meaningful,” Chatrian claimed at presser, and it will be interesting to see if the focus will remain on the subject rather than the Hollywood star co-helming the project.

Another focus for the fest’s programming this year is on Iran, a nation under turmoil where artists and activists alike are being imprisoned for their views. It was only last week that Golden Bear-winning director Jafar Pahani was released from his latest stint in prison following his initiation of a hunger strike. Last year, the festival banned all Russian-funded productions, while this year any films directly supported by the Iranian regime are also verboten.

Sreemoyee Singh’s timely “And, Towards Happy Alleys” features conversations with Panahi along with many others in Iran, discussing the very notion of artistic freedoms within a system intent on persecuting those that do not abide the party line. While it remains debatable whether such blanket bans help or hurt the artists working within the systems to speak their own truths, the action is a blunt instrument meant to help bring the cinema world’s intention to the nefarious actions of both the Russian and Iranian regimes.