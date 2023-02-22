Berlinale 2023 Highlights, Part One: She Came to Me, Blackberry, The Survival of Kindness

As one of the few Canadians here, I became a focus for some colleagues to express their warm thoughts on this particular project and was amused that it was news to many that this took place in my country at all, indicative of how Canadian successes are either globally ignored or so often conflated with being merely “American” in nature. I lived through this era, bought the products, visited Crackberry.com daily, and even continue to be a shareholder in the company (stocks are now 90% down from when I purchased, showing similar predictive ability for mass adoption of a superior product rather than the shiny, annoying-to-type-on upstart as those on screen). So while I know every twist and turn and liberty that was taken, I also know that on a deep level, this is not just about one company; it’s about the almost Shakespearean conflicts between these characters, and the unique culture of the early internet that fed their successes.

My worries that it would play as provincial, both in the sense of being a local story and one only of interest on a nerdy level, were unfounded. Thanks to some pretty great filmmaking and absolutely stellar performances that both milk the comedy and make you feel deeply when things go awry, "Blackberry" is one of the great films to come out of this year’s competition slate.

On the other end of the quality spectrum, Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman’s “Superpower” is ostensibly meant to shine a light on the war in Ukraine and its remarkable leader, a person absolutely deserving of a clear, nuanced look at the rise of the comedian to the leader of his people. Instead, Penn himself tries to suck almost all the oxygen out of every conversation, even when demonstrating mea culpa about how wrong and ignorant he was prior to the start of the latest round of hostilities. Almost every interview is framed to include both participant and Penn, reminding us over and over just who the actual subject of focus is. If the point is to show that celebrity can bring attention to a cause, this is the wrong venue for that, as it’s not as if Volodymyr Zelenskyy is camera-shy or reticent to conduct interviews.

Penn chain-smokes and surrounds himself with half-empty bottles of gin and tonic throughout, and looks to the camera flanked by cinderblock columned bookshelves, extolling a point of view rather than allowing its subject to truly come to the fore. It’s aggravating when the narcissism is allowed to be fueled; it’s downright infuriating when you see him demanding to be led to the front or to overstay his welcome. Then there’s the way they abandon luxury hotels without a thought for those who cannot leave, or discard cars roadside near the border like crumpled-up cigarette cartons. There are backlit shots of the actor wheeling his carry-on bag with a nauseating triumphalism.