“Anora,” “Shōgun” Win Big with Critics Choice Awards

California’s sunshiny 70-degree weather set the tone for the 30th Critics Choice Awards held February 7 at Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hanger. In covering the awards for the last ten years, this Chicago-based critic always looks forward to the warm weather, although this year was the best as there was also an electric atmospheric from talent eager to interact with critics, industry folk, and fans. The lively two-hour show even produced a considerable surprise ending for Sean Baker’s “Anora,” the Best Picture winner that took home the top prize despite not winning a single other award.

“Wicked” won Best Director honors for Jon M. Chu, another surprise given he was snubbed in the same category by the Academy for even a nomination. In his heartfelt Critics Choice acceptance speech, he profusely thanked our group. As the evening went on, it became apparent that not one or even two films would dominate; in the end, three films won three awards. Triple winners included MUBI’s “The Substance,” with Demi Moore taking Best Actress after doing so at the Golden Globes. Writer-director Coralie Fargeat won Adapted Screenplay; the film also won for Hair and Makeup. “Emilia Pérez” won Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Song for “El Mal” from Saldaña, Gascón, and Camille. “Wicked” won Best Director, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

On the television side, “Shōgun” led all series with six nominations, including five acting nods, three of which became wins Best Actor in a Drama for Hiroyuki Sanada, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Moeka Hoshi, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Tadanobu Asano, in addition to its Best Drama Series win. Several shows received four total nominations, including “Hacks,” which won three awards: Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Einbinder.

Guests on the red carpet included Dave Holstein, the talented screenwriter behind “Inside Out 2.” As a former K-8 teacher, I closely understand the challenges children face regarding anxiety. Dave affirmed that he was determined to highlight that critical emotion, recognizing that it’s a common experience for many kids, and he wanted to equip them with coping skills as well. “Kids have their own way of expressing themselves and their own distinct language,” he said. He recounted how he often listens to his children in the car when he’s driving them and is amazed at how differently they think and communicate compared to adults, something that he incorporated into his hit film.

Lol Crawley is the cinematographer for the “The Brutalist,” starring Adrien Brody, which is recognized for its incredible camera work. I asked him about using and working with the handheld camera or ‘shaky cam,’ as I sometimes name it. He said he’s very comfortable working with a handheld camera and enjoys working with it. Crawley said it gives the film an authentic view. He noted that this is his third collaboration with director Brady Corbet and that despite his English heritage, he’s made Los Angeles his home.

Before the show started, I was fortunate enough to meet Demi Moore. She arrived early, and we chatted near her table. We spoke about a Zoom call we had in the Fall, and I expressed my deep admiration for her work, highlighting how her answers were instrumental in our discussion about her film, “The Substance.” I also asked her if any of her scenes were more challenging to portray than others. She smiled, saying, “Oh my goodness, you’ve seen the film, and you know how challenging my role was; I’d say all of it was challenging.”

Before I knew it, Jeff Goldblum was standing next to me. We, of course, chatted about “Wicked” and his role in the Emerald City. At one point, I said to him that I’d like to speak with Ariana Grande, and he said, “Well, you know I am the ‘Wizard of Oz’, and if anyone can make that happen, I can. Just hang here awhile near me, and I’ll tell her you’d like to speak with her.” We chatted a bit longer about the incredible set designs, and then Cynthia Erivo arrived, smiled at me, and I took a quick photo as she was escorted to her seat. Jeff said, “You’re up now with Ariana.” I complimented her on her amazing singing voice and performance, asking if she was excited about the show. She said with a big smile, “Yes!” Lastly, I turned around and saw Bowen Yang sitting at his table and smiling at me, he then made a small heart gesture using both hands, as he did in the movie. Of course, I ‘hearted’ him back. We talked about his role in “Wicked” and his work as a hilarious cast member of the TV show “Saturday Night Live,” which I absolutely adore.

Returning to my table, I was seated next to my husband, Bill Adamson, and an actor, Rick Kleber, who worked as a furniture mover with Demi Moore in the movie “Ghost”. The evening opened with host Chelsea Handler offering a heartfelt thank you to the police, firefighters, and first responders who were invited to the event after the wildfires of January 2025. We all stood and gave them an uproarious standing ovation that continued for a very long time.

Adrien Brody repeated his Golden Globes win by taking Best Actor, the only win for “The Brutalist.” He said, “I’ve been doing this since I was 12, and I know very clearly that these moments are few and between in an actor’s life. I do not take this for granted.” He gave a shoutout to his parents and girlfriend as he expressed gratitude for their unwavering support. “I want to shout out to my crew and amazing cast for all their amazing contributions to this. I couldn’t be here without you, and to my team for supporting and guiding me, and A24 for believing in this movie.” Praising the film’s critics, Adrien said, “You guys, critics, they make you stronger. Thank you, I really appreciate you. You guys have been advocating for our film since Venice, and you’ve given us a voice; you’ve made this very small epic film very visible and very accessible to people, and I’m so grateful for that,” added Brody.

Best Actress went to Demi Moore as she also repeated her Golden Globes win. She gave another heartfelt speech, saying, “When I started the journey of this film, I could never imagine being here. This is so far beyond anything that I could have hoped for.” She also thanked her co-star Margaret Qualley, who plays her character Elisabeth Sparkle’s younger self, for sharing the role, adding that she wouldn’t have done this without her. She encouraged those who haven’t found success at something for a long time to persevere, saying, “For anybody out there still on their journey, still struggling to find their way, whatever it is that you do: Just because it hasn’t happened doesn’t mean it isn’t happening,” Demi said. “So just stick with it and know that dreams do come true.”

Best Actress in a Drama for Television went to a visibly surprised Kathy Bates for her role as the title character in “Matlock”. In this role, she uses her crafty tactics to win cases and expose wrongdoing. She began by saying she was very surprised to win and thanking the producers, the wonderful cast, and their ‘top-of-the-line’ crew.

In conclusion, as an entertainment critic, I enjoy meeting talent and conversing with them. I usually find out something I didn’t know about the person. This year was gratifying as the talent was very accessible and welcoming. The past ten years have also been great. I’ve been told many stories about Roger Ebert, which I would have never known, as he’s so well respected in the industry and has left such a fantastic legacy of film information.

Below is the complete list of Critics Choice Awards winners.

Best Picture: “Anora”

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Actress: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Young Actor/Actress: Maisy Stella, “My Old Ass”

Best Ensemble: “Conclave”

Best Director: Jon M. Chu, “Wicked”

Best Original Screenplay: “The Substance” by Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Conclave” by Peter Straughan

Best Cinematography: “Nosferatu”

Best Production Design: “Wicked”

Best Editing: “Challengers”

Best Costume Design: “Wicked”

Best Makeup and Hair: “The Substance”

Best Visual Effects: “Dune: Part Two”

Best Animated Feature: “The Wild Robot”

Best Comedy: “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “A Real Pain” (tie)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Emilia Pérez”

Best Song: “El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”

Best Score: “Challengers”

Best Drama Series: “Shōgun”

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Moeka Hoshi, “Shōgun”

Best Comedy Series: “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Best Limited Series: “Baby Reindeer”

Best Movie Made for Television: “Rebel Ridge”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Liev Schreiber, “The Perfect Couple”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Best Foreign Language Series: “Squid Game”

Best Animated Series: “X-Men ‘97”

Best Talk Show: “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”

Best Comedy Special: “Ali Wong: Single Lady”