59th Chicago International Film Festival Announces Award-Winners

The Gold Hugo in the International Feature Film Competition goes to Gábor Reisz’s coming-of-age story "Explanation for Everything," while Rodrigo Moreno’s fable "The Delinquents" picks up the Silver Hugo in the International Feature Film Competition. In the New Directors Competition, the Gold Hugo goes to Amr Gamal’s "The Burdened," and Ena Sendijarević's satire, "Sweet Dreams", picks up the Silver Hugo. Mohamed Kordofani’s exploration of shared humanity, "Goodbye Julia," wins this year’s Roger Ebert Award.

In the International Documentary Competition, Tatiana Huezo’s Mexican film "The Echo" wins the Gold Hugo, and "In the Rearview", a Polish-Ukrainian production about refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine wins the Silver Hugo. The Chicago Award goes to "We Grown Now", Minhal Baig’s film set in the Cabrini-Green housing project in 1992, the 59th Chicago International Film Festival’s Opening Night presentation.

“This year’s winning selections truly reflect a global perspective, giving audiences a glimpse into lives and lived experiences they might not have had the opportunity to explore before,” said Chicago International Film Festival Artistic Director Mimi Plauché. “Hailing from every region on the planet from Hungary to Mexico, Argentina to Yemen, Sudan to the U.S., this year’s Hugo winners tell the stories of a complicated, ever-evolving, and often surprising world, demonstrating the breadth of filmmaking talent both established and emerging across the globe.”

The full list of award winners at the 59th Chicago International Film Festival, accompanied by their official jury statements, includes:

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

Gold Hugo - Best Film: "Explanation for Everything" (Hungary, Slovakia), Dir. Gábor Reisz

The Gold Hugo goes to "Explanation for Everything" directed by Gábor Reisz, for its brilliance in telling a multilayered story that encompasses its protagonist’s coming-of-age and the cultural changes of a country. Narrated with wit, charm, and intelligence, this beautiful story unfolds from an apparently insignificant accident. Superbly written, directed, and acted, this is a film that not only deals with the trouble of growing up, but also digs deeply into human nature when faced with the daunting challenge of making choices.