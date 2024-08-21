2024 XL Film Festival & Summit – Highlights of its Sophomore Year

Building on its diverse programming exhibited during year one, recapped and detailed here by Robert Daniels, the 2024 installment of the festival continues to expand its offerings with a talent-packed lineup and an emphasis on sharing knowledge and experiences in hopes of further breaking down barriers that filmmakers of color, specifically filmmakers who are Black, face in today’s industry.

Photo courtesy of XL Fest & David Diorf

In addition to the festival’s main attractions, XL Festival & Summit also exhibited artists, including works of photography from “The Chi” actress Yolanda Ross, offered wellness activities such as massages and yoga, and showcased other Black-owned businesses like Funkytown Beer and Luster Products and Productions. One of the presenting sponsors, BMO, also had a strong presence at the festival, but notably beyond simply tabling and writing a check to support production.



The first program I attended on Friday, “Standing on Business,” dove into the details of methods creatives can implement to have better business acumen and develop better financing strategies. Attendees not only heard from producers and filmmakers who have experienced the struggles and triumphs of financing a film or project, both independently and through a studio, but these creatives were in conversation with those who work directly with providing loans and financial means to support production. The panel was moderated by newly Emmy-nominated actor and Chicago native Lamorne Morris, who is often spotted in BMO’s television commercials. My introduction to the XL Fest, “Standing on Business,” did not disappoint; genuine guidance with doses of jokes broke the ice and created a sense of familiarity that lingered the rest of the day, the evening, and into Saturday.

Two of the following Friday evening panels, “Owning the Narrative” and “Blurred Lines,” provided an interesting juxtaposition of what it means to be a Black filmmaker and creative and what it means to remain true to one’s motivations throughout the process. There is a double-edged sword to being a multi-hyphenate, one who holds and embodies several titles. While exploring and gaining experience in multiple roles, “Owning the Narrative” panel member, local producer, and actor Pemon Rami shared that there is power in proudly being great at one thing, and it’s okay to not write-director-edit all alone. “Nobody can make you feel good about what you do besides yourself,” he asserted.