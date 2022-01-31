Self Portrait in Yellow: A Yellowjackets Video Essay

"Yellowjackets" is everything.

It's tawdry and electrifying, bloody and grim, serious and pulpy, tragic and desperate. Every day of the week I have a different favorite element. Right now it's Juliette Lewis' rock star body language, the way she twirls and gestures like Iggy Pop. Tomorrow it might be Liv Hewson's character Van constantly being disfigured by tragedy and she just plays it off like a sitcom tic, just one more insult. What a brave and wonderful performance she gives.

"Yellowjackets" wasn't just relatable. It was something more than that. So I'm giving back what it gave me. Here's a huge piece of my life story reflected in a TV show and the films to which it harks back and in my own art, told the only way I know how: in a tangent-heavy video essay. Here's what TV can pull out of you at its free, fearless, pulpy, bloody, nightmarish best.

Here's to four more seasons. Here's to jumping off that bridge. Here's to feeling alive. Here's to surviving to do it again.







