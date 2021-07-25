Women at SDCC At Home 2021

One of the most lauded films in the history of the Sundance film festival was this year's "CODA" ("Children of Deaf Adults"), winner of both the audience and judges' awards for Best Drama, the Best Director award, and the overall Grand Jury prize. Sian Heder, who was also producer, writer, and director for "Orange is the New Black," talked about working with ASL Masters to get the details of the story right. These are not just sign language translators; they are experts in Deaf culture who were able, for example, to explain to Heder and her production designer Diane Lederman that no Deaf family would have a sofa with a back to the entrance of the room.



Just like spoken language, ASL has regional dialects and individual idiosyncrasies, so they helped make sure the Deaf characters' ASL was consistent with their backgrounds, relationships, and personalities. They were her "cultural eyes," and essential in developing the script as well because 40 percent of the film is in ASL, and there is no written form to put into a screenplay. They even advised on the camera work. In one scene, a Deaf man is in a bar with hearing friends. The ASL masters' explanation of the experience of a Deaf person in trying to follow a conversation, lip-reading what a person on one side is saying but unable to hear the reaction from the people on the other side, led DP Paula Huidobro to develop camera movements that underscored the character's confusion and gradual withdrawal. Like the other panelists, Heder emphasized her commitment to bringing other women onto the production, including Huidobro and Lederman.



The re-imagined "Kung Fu" series is produced, written, and directed by showrunner Christina M. Kim. This version is about a young woman who drops out of college and has a life-changing experience in a monastery run by women. Her mother and sisters are also major characters. "I wanted to populate the world with strong, interesting women," Kim said, "like the world actually is." Kate Herron talked about bringing the "Loki" series to television when it is set in a world "outside of space and time." So, there's no sun or sunlight, but "it has to be a breathing, living space." Production designer Kasra Farahani created look that was a "futuristic spin on 'Mad Men.'" She said she was committed to "interviewing widely" to make sure women had a chance to become a part of the production. What the people she picked all had in common: a deep knowledge of film and "a cruel sense of humor."