Why We Are Voting for Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Trump’s behavior, temperament, and judgment are not going to change. Whether discounting science that could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, denying the existence of systemic racism, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process, or isolating our nation from our allies, he has shown himself to be too small for the size of the moment. We deserve a leader who will serve the entire country, and put our interests ahead of his own.

Joe Biden is the kind of leader who knows that shaping the future takes a team of men and women who will heed the advice of experts, even when they don’t reflect the party line. The one thing that can’t be undervalued in this race is that Biden surrounds himself with expertise rather than cronies. That is evidenced by his choice of Kamala Harris for his Vice President, a strong, intelligent leader, who served as the Attorney General of California before becoming the first Indian American to serve as a U.S. senator, and only the second African-American woman. The list of cabinet members and allies who have left Trump’s side and revealed how insular and defensive he can be even as he’s making key decisions should be conclusive, as should Trump's recent attacks on experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Biden and Harris have both demonstrated that they are not only able to accept others’ input and criticism, they seek it out, correctly grasping that such outreach is an integral part of maintaining a functioning, flexible government.

A common question for most incumbent presidents is “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” We believe the crucial question in 2020 is “Who do you trust to take you where you want to go four years from now?” Joe Biden has the experience, intelligence, compassion, and knowledgeable experts around him to take us on that fraught journey in ways that Donald Trump has proven time and time again that he simply does not.

Roger Ebert said about politics, shortly before he died: “’Kindness’ covers all of my political beliefs. No need to spell them out. I believe that if, at the end, according to our abilities, we have done something to make others a little happier, and something to make ourselves a little happier, that is about the best we can do. To make others less happy is a crime. To make ourselves unhappy is where all crime starts. We must try to contribute joy to the world. That is true no matter what our problems, our health, our circumstances. We must try. I didn’t always know this and am happy I lived long enough to find it out.” We owe it to ourselves to embrace Roger's values when we vote this year, or we risk not having the chance to do so again.

Other Endorsements We Suggest You Read

“Elect Joe Biden. Reject Donald Trump” – USA Today

“Joe Biden for President” – Rolling Stone

“Joe Biden for President: The New York Times Editorial Board Endorsement” – The New York Times

“Joe Biden for President” – Washington Post

"Dying in a Leadership Vacuum" - The New England Journal of Medicine

"Scientific American Endorses Joe Biden" - Scientific American

“A Complete List of Joe Biden Endorsements”

For information on voting in your area, visit IWillVote.com