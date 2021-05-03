The 10 Best Films for National Paranormal Day

Also: daydreaming about paranormal phenomena is a fine enough way to think about our own superstitions or magical thinking. I suspect that’s why Boorman’s right to say that magic is cinematic, and, on a more personal note, why so many of my favorite movies are about the paranormal. Here are ten of my favorites.

1. “The Exorcist”

Is it still possible to watch this unnerving passion play with reasonable expectations? The movie’s still great, either way.

2. “God Told Me To”

I wish I had made this cracked mystery play, about a missing brother, the second coming, and a brief, but memorable Andy Kaufman cameo. Of course it’s a Larry Cohen movie.

3. “Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams”

There are a number of great Japanese ghost stories that could have gone on this list—“Kwaidan” and “Kuroneko” immediately come to mind—but “Dreams” is the first movie that scared me so badly that I had to turn it off partway through. “Dreams” is also one of a few movies about ghosts (and the past, the subconscious, and the artistic compulsion) that’s as mysterious as it is blunt.

4. “Don’t Look Now”

Nicolas Roeg’s haunted psychodrama is so overwhelming, both stylistically and emotionally. You should see it on a big screen, or right now.

5. “Juliet of the Spirits”

Love at first sight with this delirious, grotesque character study. It’s also one of the only great psychodramas (about one woman’s spiritual crisis) that I think can be accurately described as “rococo.”

6. “Veerana”

The Ramsay brothers— a group of self-taught Indian horror buffs that took cues from Hammer’s gothic chillers, “The Evil Dead,” and the “Thriller” music video, too—are pioneers of Indian horror. And “Veerana” is one of the Ramsays’ best horror movies.



7. “Night of the Living Dead”