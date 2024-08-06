Short Films in Focus: Welcome to the Enclave

This presentation purposely settles the viewer in for what might be… something. Not sure what yet. A satire on privileged, suburban white women? Maybe. One of the women, Moni, is a brunette in a real estate broker’s suit who hosts the intro with a southern drawl, promising a neighborhood “with a feminine touch.” Her sister Blair lives across the street and hosts all the social gatherings of the Enclave, including yoga and “spiritual and educational” activities to come. At the moment, the Enclave has about three followers, and judging by the harmless content in their intro, it likely won’t grow that much more unless they market and advertise it elsewhere.

And that’s where things go wrong. Once the Enclave is linked on Reddit, inviting viewers to donate and leave their mark on the neighborhood (the more you pay, the more you can add to the design), the Enclave falls victim to the kind of audience they never intended to reach: pranksters, trolls, and people who know way more about this stuff than these two women do. It gets to be too much, and “Welcome To the Enclave” segues into one of the strangest and funniest closers to a short film I’ve seen in a long, long time.

Yet, the last few minutes of the film take the concept of the piece even further. Without giving anything away (you reallyneed to see it), the film perfectly conveys the online landscape anytime there’s a viral phenomenon that lives in a moment. I know this is going back a ways, but one that comes to mind is “Snakes On A Plane.” For months leading up to its release, people online contributed to making this film and got caught in the irony of it all. It became one of the most anticipated films of the summer of 2006. Or, so it seemed. It finally came out; everyone went to the Thursday midnight show and then stopped talking about it (it opened at #8 on the box office top 10). You’d go to the most active message boards after its release, and they became ghost towns. Everyone moved on.