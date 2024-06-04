Short Films in Focus: The Year of Staring at Noses

The name of this disaster is Samantha Bryan (Knox), a determined young woman who has fallen prey to the influencer mindset that everything about a person has to be filmed and broadcast on the internet in order for it to matter. Samantha has been obsessed for a couple years now with the possibility of being a contestant on “The Bachelor.” We watch clips of her audition videos throughout the years and we get the sense that she’s hiding something, even though everything about her seems pretty generic. One of the best choices Knox and Eastman make is to never, ever show Samantha’s ratings, comments from viewers or how many followers she has. She looks engaged with some kind of an audience, but she also seems terribly lonely.

The films’ title refers to the lengths at which Samantha will go to obtain the love of her life (a man she has yet to meet, mind you). She gets rejected from the show because of her nose, so she sets out to get it fixed and much of the middle section of the film is Samantha checking in with her followers while wearing a bandage around her nose and talking about the experience of it. This adds greatly to the suspense as to whether or not this major investment will pay off. By the midway point, you might be in on the joke, but you definitely want to see where this ends up.

Knox sells the hell out of all of this with her performance as Samantha. We definitely know this type and it did remind me that I am making wise choices by not following these people’s lives through Instagram or TikTok. Knox makes us feel sorry for Samantha even if we are also meant to feel superior to her. “The Year of Staring At Noses” plays with the form by making the viewer feel like they're getting a screen capture of Samantha’s Greatest Hits. while occasionally clicking on related videos of pratfalls, car crashes and stunts gone wrong. Samantha sees romance on the horizon, but we see the end result of wrongheadedness, self absorption and “spiritual bankruptcy” and that result ultimately runs parallel to all of these failures.