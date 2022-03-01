Short Films in Focus: The Oscar-Nominated Short Films of 2022

The 2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts programs are currently in theaters. They will be available on iTunes, Amazon, Verizon, and Google Play starting on March 22. For more info, visit Shorts.tv.

LIVE ACTION

“Ala Kachuu (Take and Run)” - What we think is going to be a story of a young woman named Sezim (Alina Turdumamatova) gaining her independence by escaping the possibility of being stuck in an arranged marriage instead turns out to be a nightmare about that very thing. The film explores the plight of Kyrgyz women, many of whom are kidnapped and forced into a life of isolation and servitude. While we have seen this story many times over, Maria Brendle’s film remains a gripping drama in which we pray right alongside Sezim for some ray of hope. Turdumamatova’s performance keeps us watching. (38 min.)

“On My Mind” - A man (Rasmus Hammerich) walks into a bar and orders a drink. On his way out, he notices a karaoke machine and asks if he can film himself singing “You Are Always On My Mind.” We soon realize that the man has a need to do this that goes far beyond being a nuisance. This is an unexpectedly tender tearjerker that earns the tears, especially due to the final shot. Hammerich’s singing might test your patience, but his lack of talent makes for a much more poignant gesture. Directed by Martin Strange-Hansen. (18 min.)

“Please Hold” - A mix of semi-futuristic ideas from “RoboCop” and “Brazil,” in which a man is mistakenly arrested by drone cops and forced into a jail cell where he only has automated voice prompts to help get him out of prison. The film makes the most of its concept for its statements on prison reform, artificial intelligence, and the inherent flaws in automated voice messaging. The mix of tones doesn’t always work, but much like “AluKachuu (Take and Run)”, we wait for something good to happen that will put an end to this horrific situation. An English-language entry combined with a high concept make this an almost guaranteed win on Oscar night. Almost. (19 min.)