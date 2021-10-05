Short Films in Focus: The Diamond

Greene’s documentary does not hold these people toward any kind of judgment. Far from it. These people are all of us, in a way. Any one of us can find ourselves in this spot, enjoying the lovely weather and getting lost in the search. Anyone who has a hobby that occupies hours of their time away from people will be able to see themselves in this, but even that is not the real story. The stories the people here tell are immensely personal and delve deep into issues of marriage, trauma and sibling rivalry. The trajectory that led them to this spot to mine for diamonds almost feels like an afterthought. In fact, nobody ever talks about what they would do with a diamond if they ever found one. As they enter the site, an announcer can be heard saying “whyever [sic] you are where and whatever may come of your quest, we wish you joy in your journey.”

There are many sorts who show up. The older couple who are opposites; the pair of sisters who are now back in each other’s lives; a soldier coping with PTSD; parents coping with grief; the original diamond miners who never stopped their quest. One of them remarks about how miners die and come back as birds to laugh at the other miners who continue their search. And yet, the flipside of that spiritual notion is that once a diamond is found, it will be the first time a human hand has touched it. “It goes from God’s hands to yours,” one miner says.

Greene finds the right tone for the film that matches the tranquility of a day in the life of a diamond miner. This is not a flashy or overly stylistic film. It’s a quiet and meditative portrait of a group of people who have different reasons for being here, but who have the same common purpose. “The Diamond” reminded me of Errol Morris’ “Gates of Heaven,” in that the individuals’ life stories become the center of the film and the subject matter exists in the periphery. Greene does not go to great lengths to explain “the unexplainable,” but allows the viewer to put the puzzles of these life stories together for ourselves.