Short Films in Focus: Ode to Desolation

Q&A with director Lindsey Hagan

How did you find Jim Henterly? And how much time did you spend with him?

I was made aware of Jim through a friend and photographer named Kellen Mohr. He'd spent some time with Jim on a photo assignment documenting the last of the Fire Lookouts in the Pacific Northwest. I was intrigued by Jim's unwavering stewardship for the natural world and his trained eye. I had to know more. So my partner and I spent one day filming with Jim and his wife at their home just outside Bellingham and we spent two more days with him at the lookout tower.

How did the film take shape in the editing? Did the film go through changes?

When I set out to share Jim's story I had no idea that lookouts were on the decline to the extent that they are today. I knew the Park Service was seeing budget cuts but it wasn't until meeting Jim that I realized the human element of the lookouts was on the verge of "extinction." So when cutting the film I really wanted to play around with this idea of before and after, and leaving the audience with this feeling of hollow emptiness by existing in the tower without Jim's presence and holding that moment. We leaned into some sound design and movie magic using the radio noise with no response at the end.

Were there any challenges filming in such a remote area or confined space?

We needed to be self sufficient. We carried everything we needed on our backs and it was a somewhat grueling climb up to the tower so we needed to operate light. We relied all on natural lighting made use of the amazing sunsets and sunrises each day.

The most challenging part of filming in such a small enclosed space was my fear of suffocating Jim. He thrives in his solitude so I really wanted to take the most "fly on the wall" approach we could while leaning into intimate moments that could help depict his character. I was concerned about the piece losing its dimension taking place in the same space for much of the film, but what we learned was to see the "space" as Jim does, by taking in the details. This was meant to be an auditory and sensory experience through Jim's lens. The lookout isn't lonely to Jim, it's full of life and that comes through in the details. So we existed in the space just as Jim would, the conscious observer.