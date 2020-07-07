Short Films in Focus: Netflix's Quarantine Compilation Film, Homemade

Many common threads are hard to miss here, which is inevitable given the project's limitations. Many filmmakers employ their children to be themselves. And many take a documentary route about the experience of being shut in. My personal favorites are the films that go outside the parameters and find a way to tell a story that has little to do with the pandemic.

Pablo Larrain’s “Last Call” is, thankfully, the only Zoom-based film (I guess "SNL" cornered the market on those), featuring an elderly man trying to get in touch with “the one that got away.” I wouldn't dream of revealing this film's punchline, but it certainly contains the biggest laugh of the bunch. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s effective and bittersweet sci-fi tale, “Penelope,” features a widowed farmer (Peter Sarsgaard, Gyllenhaal’s husband) coping with new gravitational forces, the result of a different kind of pandemic altogether. Director Antonio Campos takes a psychological horror approach in the creepy “Annex,” in which a family finds a mysterious, unconscious man on the beach, takes him home and tries to get the authorities to come out, which they never do.

My favorite pandemic-specific films are the aforementioned “Ride It Out,” as well as Naomi Kawase’s “No Border,” the least linear film of the bunch, and a beautiful meditation on isolation and the new global reality within. I also loved Johnny Ma’s letter to his estranged mother, who never accepted his new family and who knows “you’ll never see this because you don’t have Netflix.” It’s the only film I can think of that ends with a recipe for everyone to try at home. It pairs nicely with Rachel Morrison’s “The Lucky Ones,” which is a letter to her five-year-old about what is worth remembering from this particular time.

There are a lot of wonderful films in the bunch, and a few forgettable ones. Some have complained that the whole endeavor reeks of privilege, a point Sebastian Leilo’s sly musical contribution “Algorhythm” points out as his character sings about the reviews this film will eventually get (they were right).

But do the shorts work in and of themselves? I would have no problem programming some of these for a festival. Would Kristen Stewart’s directorial and performance piece “Crickets,” about an insomniac, work as a film if removed from the umbrella of the pandemic? Hard to say, but it’s an effective work that smartly remains in mostly close-ups as her character repeats to whomever might be listening, “I just need a break.” Don’t we all. (Also, I love what she wrote for the credits).