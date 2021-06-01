Short Films in Focus: Launchpad

With the exception of “Let’s Be Tigers” (a fine film), these are shorts about young people coming to terms with their ethnicity, traditions, and gender stereotypes, all of them made by filmmakers who have something personal at stake and who have no interest in whitewashing their work (some of the films are subtitled). Yet, some might criticize the studio for doing what the white establishment in “Dinner Is Served” does for the Chinese protagonist, in which they use the boy’s identity as a way of making themselves look good. Disney has long had a reputation for being a mostly white establishment and making films that have been awkward-at-best when trying to incorporate diversity.

With this series, some of their most recent features, and many PR moves related to their theme parks, Disney has been trying to hit the reset button on their decades-long reputation. This series of short films aimed at young audiences is one of many steps in the right direction. While most of them will not earn any points for subtlety, they all accomplish the collective goals, which is to give young viewers a foundation on acceptance, cultural awareness and a means for confronting difficult subjects.

Time will tell if the series will fly just above the radar to court controversy among the conservative pundits (as the Disney short “Out” did very briefly). More importantly, though, I hope parents will encourage their kids to take a look at these films and have discussions about them. If you’re someone who reacts with instant skepticism over The Mouse’s intentions (and I totally understand the cynicism), rest assured they plan to follow through with this endeavor, one that gives underrepresented filmmakers a chance to gain exposure and create something inspiring. Everybody wins here.