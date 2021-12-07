Short Films in Focus: Go Ahead, Grab Time by the Throat

How did this come to be a collaboration between you two? How did that collaboration help mold the film?

AP: Clare is not a needy friend, and through the entirety of our friendship there was one particular night where this girl blew up my phone so hard that it felt insane not to invite her over. I remember saying to myself, “What the?—fine, come on in then!” It ended up being an incredible night talking about relationships, cross-country moves, and the next version of our new selves. Lots of permission passed back and forth. We also decided to make “Grab Time” that night. The spirit of saying “yes!” and the energy of our friendship was a throughline in the tone of the film. This film isn’t hiding much, so you can see pieces of conversation from that night played out in the last scene. Clare is wildly talented, knows how to execute, and I trust her. What more could I ask for in a collaborator?

CC: The audience sort of gets to watch how the collaboration began in the film, because we recreated that scene! We got together on a rainy evening, very spur of the moment, to have some wine and catch up. After a glass or two, we were surprised to discover 1) that we were both going through major breakups, 2) that we were both leaving Chicago in a few short months—Abby was moving to New York and I was moving to Los Angeles. It was an oddly serendipitous evening. Abby showed me the video of her breakup/proposal and my jaw dropped. I asked her dozens of questions—What does this mean for your relationship? And WHY did you film this?! We chatted for hours about our breakups, about our upcoming moves, about Abby's urge to capture her experiences in real time, and about how we wanted to make one final movie before we left Chicago and our lives changed forever. The evening felt epic in just about every way. So, we decided to make a movie about it! Abby wrote a big outline and I wrote back a bunch of ideas. We met up again to chat and brainstorm.

I think that level of closeness, trust, and collaboration was necessary for us to work on such an intimate, personal project like this. On the day of filming, Abby really had to focus on being an actor (and staying sane!) while I worked with our DP Olivia, the crew, and the other actors—so she really had to trust me and trust our shared vision. I feel very honored that she put that trust in me, and that she wanted my input and collaboration for what is a very autobiographical story. Then in post-production the film continued to evolve and change (as it always does) as I edited together our devised Alexa footage and our iPhone documentary footage. It was a really creative and collaborative process throughout.