Short Films in Focus: Cake Day

“Cake Day” tells the story of Cameron (Cameron Crosby), who is about to get his five-years-of-sobriety celebratory cake and chip at his Narcotics Anonymous meeting. When we first see him, he looks severely hungover and drained of any life force. He somehow is able to drive himself to his meeting where his sponsor, mother, and several other NA addicts await his arrival. As his moment approaches, we hear others give their stories of addiction and struggle. During this time, Cameron has to make a choice about whether or not to tell the truth about his relapse the night before.

This short film is a snapshot of an addict’s life, beautifully shot in 16mm by Liam Mitchell and given a haunting score by Jeremy Wallace Maclean. It’s the kind of short that could also work as a feature, but writer/director Thomas knows all the key moments to depict to help it work at only 15 minutes. Cameron’s struggle is internal, as he puts on a positive front to everyone around him. His sponsor doesn’t show signs of suspicion, but one gets the feeling he has seen the struggle many, many times throughout his time with NA. These performances are strong enough to convey what an addict’s state of mind is like and Thomas, who also edited the movie, puts it in sharp focus during a key sequence that quickly cuts back and forth between Cameron’s brave front and the isolation he feels, physically and internally.

It may not be the most uplifting subject matter, but if you have someone like Cameron in your life, “Cake Day” serves as an important reminder to keep that person in your prayers and check in on them. Yes, it’s finally 2021, but some people need more than a new year right now.

Q&A with writer/director Phillip Thomas

How did this come about?

Originally, the idea of developing a film set in the addiction and recovery world was brought to me by an acquaintance. It’s material that has been tread and retread for years, but his perspective was unique and very authentic. So we tackled the feature script over several months, but when it was finished and I was working through development my co-writer and I had some creative differences that put the project on ice for a year or so.