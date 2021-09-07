Short Films in Focus: Ava's Dating a Senior!

Da created this short film prior to expanding it to a feature that's now making the festival rounds. I have seen both and the moments captured here are spread throughout the feature, which is made up of several story threads. The feature works well on its own. It starts with gossip that drives the actions of one of the characters, continues with a few dilemmas the characters must face, and ends with a heartbreaking conclusion.

The story might not even seem like anything to get excited about, but Da’s film (and from here on in, I’m only going to refer to the short) comes off as a documentary. I found myself double-checking the categories on Vimeo and IMDb because the performances and the cast for this film felt authentic in a way we seldom see in teen films. Everyone here looks and sounds like someone you went to high school with and not a Hollywood-ized version of that. The approach reminded me of Laurent Cantet’s extraordinary 2008 film “The Class,” in which real teenagers were cast as themselves and acted out scenes of conflict with their homeroom teacher.

The drama here, though basic and familiar, is no less compelling. Da recognizes the need to not write too much in his own voice, but rather to capture the essence of the moments, and let the teenagers who might well have been through these problems recently do the writing and composing of the scenes. Again, even this approach is nothing new. But “Ava’s Dating A Senior!” somehow feels fresh and exciting all the same.

Q&A with writer/director Frédéric Da.

I know this is part of a feature (“Teenage Emotions”), but how did the whole project come about?

The making of “Ava’s Dating a Senior!” is actually what inspired “Teenage Emotions.” I had been teaching Film Theory and Film Production in a high school in Santa Monica for a few years, and had been trying to make movies with my students. I tried a few fully scripted things, I tried using nice cameras, I tried doing multiple takes ... somehow it just never came off as authentic as the environment I was in. I started testing out shooting with iPhones, I stopped color grading and wrote out “arcs” instead of full scenes. Little by little, the result was starting to feel authentic and raw. The first time everything seemed to click was “Ava’s Dating a Senior!” which we shot over lunch breaks with some of my students. Once I had that, the next natural step was to keep adding different characters and storylines, using the same process. That, ultimately, became “Teenage Emotions.”