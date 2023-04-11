Short Films in Focus: After (A Love Story)

When I wrote Charlie, I really saw him in the role from the beginning. It's a challenging part that not many actors could play. You have to like Charlie so much that you forgive him his seeming inability to listen or his closed-off persona in the later timeline, and understand that he is coming from a place of love at all times while still grappling with his self-perceived masculinity being shaken, and the layer of shame he has for not being above that. Glenn is probably the only actor who has the combination of being eminently likable, physically imposing, stunning on camera, and deeply emotionally tender that the role required. Without Glenn, the whole film falls apart. And after making the film, he's become one of my closest friends.

Writing a therapy session is one thing, but I imagine it's another thing to get on set and feel your way through it. Was there ever any second-guessing or rewrites of the emotions or characters as the process went along?

AT: There were no rewrites, but Clare encouraged us to work our way through without worrying about being word-perfect, and as a writer and producer I was not precious about the minutiae of the script in that way. So we stumbled through a little less articulately, perhaps than what was on the page, but that's real. It's awkward to be vulnerable with both your partner and a stranger in that way. The stakes feel high. They both go in with the thought at the back of their minds, What if this doesn't work? But I think therapy is like training for a marathon. It hurts and you're miserable when you start, and then you grow these muscles and understand how to use them, and that helps carry you through. Edie and Charlie aren't there yet, though. They're at the very beginning, and it hurts, and there's a long road ahead of them.

We didn't need to change anything because Glenn brought so much devastating authenticity to the room with what was on the page that even if I had wanted to detach as an actor, there was no way I could. It was extremely real to us.

CLARE COONEY: I really encouraged Alyssa, Glenn, and Susan to all take their time. To say less and to ruminate and feel more. To not know how to begin a sentence. To not know the right thing to say. To not want to hurt the person next to them. To live in the tension and nakedness, and awkwardness that can come with deep vulnerability. I think there's often a lot of quiet moments and reflection in therapy, so it was important to let the scene breathe. Of course, it's a fine line between depicting therapy accurately and completely boring the audience—but that's my job to find that rhythm in the editing room. It's the actors' job to authentically live in the given circumstances. So they took their time.