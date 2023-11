Last month, RogerEbert.com Senior Editor Nick Allen moderated a panel with the directors of some of the most anticipated international films of the year, and we wanted to share it with you. Watch Allen's conversation with İlker Çatak ("The Teachers’ Lounge"), Amr Gamal ("The Burdened"), Rodrigo Moreno ("The Delinquents"), Lina Soualem ("Bye Bye Tiberias"), and Anh Hung Tran ("The Taste of Things").