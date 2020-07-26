SDCC 2020: Bill and Ted Are Still Most Excellent

Now, maybe you "Bill and Ted"-heads know this already, but even super-fan Smith was surprised to learn that co-writer Chris Matheson is the son of sci-fi all-star Richard Matheson ("I Am Legend"). Chris and his co-writer Ed Solomon created the Bill and Ted characters in improv and had a lot of fun playing, them, even when they were not performing but just goofing around together. "They're such fun characters to inhabit," Solomon said. They were thinking about writing a film with several different skits, one featuring those characters. It was his father who said that Bill and Ted deserved their own movie.

They were protective of the characters and since they were not involved in casting, they were worried that no actors could live up to their vision. Then, just before filming began, they were standing in line at McDonald's and eavesdropping on the two guys in front of them. "Those are the guys who should play Bill and Ted!" Solomon said. And it was none other than Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, getting into character.

The audition process for the first film was "grueling and unnecessarily prolonged," according to Alex Winter. He and co-star Keanu Reeves remembered a kind of round robin with several other actors trying out both roles opposite each other.



The auditions for the two actresses who play their daughters in this third version went much more smoothly. Both admitted that they had not seen the original films before they tried out for the roles. But both said they studied their movie fathers very carefully so they could make the family connection believable. Samara Weaving, who plays Bill's daughter, was, however, very familiar with Reeves' other work. "He killed my uncle!" she said cheerfully. She is the niece of Hugo Weaving, who played Reeves' nemesis in "The Matrix." Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Ted's daughter. In the film, "Everyone we find in history is actually a brilliant musician," and the real-life musical skills of the actors who play those roles were a highlight for her. Solomon said his favorite moments in making the sequel were off camera, a music night with the cast jamming together and Reeves hosting the whole cast and crew for "John Wick."