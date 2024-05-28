Saved! at 20: Religious Satire and the Millennial Generation

Where I grew up in the wilds of New York (yes, they exist), I had to drive past a foreboding house with a yard full of crosses mourning all the unborn fetuses lost to abortion just to get to my elementary school. Freshman year of high school, I was even tricked into attending an NHL game with an acquaintance’s Baptist church that featured a grand finale of dozens of terrifyingly sanctimonious teens attempting to save those of us who hadn’t accepted Jesus into our hearts.

Since I grew up in a family that loosely identified as Lutheran but regarded religion in general with a mixture of apathy and healthy suspicion, watching “Saved!” felt like a reflection of my own experiences. Surrounded by kids for whom their faith was an all-encompassing part of their identity while I was still figuring out who I was and what I believed in, I could relate to the characters in “Saved!” I could see parts of myself in Mary, who just seems to want to be a good person whether or not that strictly aligned with one specific set of religious teachings, or even Cassandra (Eva Murri) a rebellious Jewish girl who is an outsider at the Christian school, who regards her pious classmates as hypocrites worthy of derision.

But even without this first-hand experience of what teenagers with a devout ideology can be like, its audience could certainly relate to the internal struggle of Mary and the other characters in “Saved!” Many teen viewers from the 2000s saw themselves stuck between the values that were ingrained in so many of us – remnants of Puritanical morality the U.S. was founded on – and the brave new world that promised a more loving approach to interacting with society.

“Saved!” also represents one of the first films of the early 21st century to address the growing schism within American Christianity itself, with vocal evangelicals taking up a larger space within the religious and political landscape. Where other branches of Christianity loosened up a little bit, the born-agains saw it as their duty to hold the line.

The brand of evangelicalism practiced by Hilary Faye and her clique of followers is performatively self-righteous. Unsaved souls are a prize to be won for the Lord, by any means necessary. Forget the fact that Mary and Hilary Faye had been friends for years – the second that she perceives Mary as backsliding into sin, she takes decisive action. Not by being an actual friend and trying to understand her altered behavior, but first by chastising her, then breaking ties, and finally attempting to carry out a hastily assembled exorcism in the back of her van. When her commitment to Jesus is questioned, she lashes out, chucking a Bible at Mary’s back while angrily shrieking, “I am filled with Christ’s love!”