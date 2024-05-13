RogerEbert.com Announces Assistant Editor, Weekly Critic, and Social Media Manager

In 2013, my late husband Roger and I launched RogerEbert.com as a stand-alone site separate from our previous partner since 2002, the Chicago Sun-Times. As you know, Roger passed away April 4, 2013, and I made the decision to continue the movie review site in his name. Since Roger's name is synonymous with quality film criticism, I have endeavored to continue to nurture the site, and it is said it has grown and expanded to be one of the most essential critical institutions in the world.
At a time when we see more communications, both digital and print, going out of business, we have decided to experiment in various ways. Soon you will see a renovated site design to make it even more user friendly. Today, I want to announce expanded positions for three of our regular writers. So please help me welcome Clint Worthington as an Assistant Editor, Peyton Robinson as a Weekly Critic, and Marya E. Gates as a Social Media Manager.
We are honored to have their talents on our team. Please find their bios below along with a link to read their work. And continue to drop in daily at Rogerebert.com to see what else is in store. Thank you. Chaz Ebert
ASSISTANT EDITOR: CLINT WORTHINGTON
Clint Worthington is a Chicago-based film/TV critic and podcaster. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Spool, as well as a Senior Staff Writer for Consequence. He is also a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association and Critics Choice Association. You can also find his byline at Vulture, The Companion, FOX Digital, and elsewhere. Read more here.
WEEKLY CRITIC: PEYTON ROBINSON
Peyton Robinson is a freelance film writer based in Chicago, IL. Her interest in film began in fourth grade when her older brother showed her "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and kickstarted a fascination with horror. Since then, her taste has expanded, and her favorite films are not only the scary ones, but any genre-bending personal narratives that examine identity, relationships, and the human condition. Read more here.
SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: MARYA E. GATES
Marya E. Gates is a freelance film writer based in Chicago. She studied Comparative Literature at U.C. Berkeley, and also has an overpriced and underused MFA in Film Production. Her first book Cinema Her Way: Visionary Female Directors In Their Own Words is set for publication in 2025. Other bylines include IndieWire, Emmy Mag, The Playlist, and Vulture. Read more here.