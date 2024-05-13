RogerEbert.com Announces Assistant Editor, Weekly Critic, and Social Media Manager

We are honored to have their talents on our team. Please find their bios below along with a link to read their work. And continue to drop in daily at Rogerebert.com to see what else is in store. Thank you. Chaz Ebert

ASSISTANT EDITOR: CLINT WORTHINGTON

Clint Worthington is a Chicago-based film/TV critic and podcaster. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Spool, as well as a Senior Staff Writer for Consequence. He is also a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association and Critics Choice Association. You can also find his byline at Vulture, The Companion, FOX Digital, and elsewhere. Read more here.

WEEKLY CRITIC: PEYTON ROBINSON

Peyton Robinson is a freelance film writer based in Chicago, IL. Her interest in film began in fourth grade when her older brother showed her "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and kickstarted a fascination with horror. Since then, her taste has expanded, and her favorite films are not only the scary ones, but any genre-bending personal narratives that examine identity, relationships, and the human condition. Read more here.

SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: MARYA E. GATES

Marya E. Gates is a freelance film writer based in Chicago. She studied Comparative Literature at U.C. Berkeley, and also has an overpriced and underused MFA in Film Production. Her first book Cinema Her Way: Visionary Female Directors In Their Own Words is set for publication in 2025. Other bylines include IndieWire, Emmy Mag, The Playlist, and Vulture. Read more here.