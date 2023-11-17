Kokomo City Named IFSN Advocate Award Winner

On its theatrical release, Matt Zoller Seitz wrote, "Imaginatively edited, sexually explicit, and filled with eloquent and often boisterous individuals of a sort who rarely get to claim a spotlight in documentaries, the trans sex worker portrait "Kokomo City" is a blast of creative freedom in an increasingly corporatized period of nonfiction filmmaking. It focuses on four trans women, Koko Da Doll, Daniella Carter, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver, interviewing them in their own homes and ordinary public spaces—sometimes glammed up, but more often with little makeup. The black and white imagery links it to a rich mid-century tradition of American documentaries (typified by films like the Maysles Brothers' "Salesman" and Shirley Clarke's "Portrait of Jason") that focused on personalities and aimed for a fly-on-the-wall feeling. But the structure and editing have a punk rock midnight-movie energy, taking pride in flagrantly ignoring the (purely theoretical!) documentary filmmaking handbook of do's and don'ts. The cheeky-blasé subtext is: If you don't like what we're doing, go watch a different movie."

And in May 2023, "Kokomo City" won the Chicago Critics Film Festival Audience Award for Best Documentary.

This week, the film continued its excellent year by being named the recipient of the 2023 IFSN Advocate Award. The press release can be found below:

Indie Film Site Network (IFSN) has announced D. Smith’s vibrant directorial debut "Kokomo City" as the recipient of the 2023 IFSN Advocate Award. The recipient of the award, established to highlight one indie film each year that illuminates a humanitarian or environmental issue with a singular artistic vision, is awarded one million (1M) media impressions across the Indie Film Site Network, which represents The Film Stage, Hammer to Nail, IONCINEMA.com, RogerEbert.com, and Screen Anarchy. Letterboxd, the popular social network for cinephiles, is also contributing to the award.

Finalists for the 2023 IFSN Advocate Award are Raven Jackson’s "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt," Pawo Choyning Dorji’s "The Monk and the Gun," Asmae El Moudir’s "The Mother of All Lies," and Luke Lorentzen’s "A Still Small Voice," which will each be awarded 100K media impressions across IFSN.

In the wildly entertaining and refreshingly unfiltered documentary "Kokomo City," filmmaker D. Smith passes the mic to four Black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York City – Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver – who unapologetically break down the walls of their profession. Holding nothing back, the film vibrates with energy, sex, challenge, and hard-earned wisdom.