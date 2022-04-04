Introducing the Editors of RogerEbert.com

I am fortunate to have a great editorial team to help me put together this publication. And in celebration of our ninth anniversary of this stand-a-lone site, I am announcing new titles for our Assistant Editors that better define their crucial roles. I remain the Editor-in-Chief and Publisher. Brian Tallerico is a treasure. He is ever steady as the engine that is the Managing Editor, who works without getting ruffled no matter what. Matt Zoller Seitz remains our Editor-at-large, bringing his font of knowledge and ideas. But after a few years as essential Assistant Editors, Nick Allen, Matt Fagerholm, and Nell Minow have been promoted to titles that capture what they bring to this company every day with their hard work and expertise.

Nick Allen has been promoted to Senior Editor; Matt Fagerholm was promoted to Literary Editor; and Nell Minow was promoted to Contributing Editor. All three editors work closely with me, Brian and Matt in various capacities. But each of the Assistant Editors make distinct contributions. Allen works closely with Brian on day-to-day content needs and brings his intellect, insight and even-tempered nature to all he does--invaluable; Fagerholm works closely with me on articles and events relating to Roger’s literary legacy as well as on promotional and editorial work related broadly to the film industry; and Minow brings her years of experience as a critic to being one of the most consistent and perceptive voices on the site. Although she is not a lawyer for the site, her years of being an attorney in the outside world also imbues our gatherings with a careful thoughtfulness.

These new titles distinguish their accomplishments and contributions more completely. You can find the bios of each of these editorial talents below:

NICK ALLEN

Nick Allen is Senior Editor at RogerEbert.com. He has been writing about film online since 2007, contributing to various publications including The Playlist, Vulture, MEL Magazine, and RogerEbert.com. He has been a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @nickallen_redux.

MATT FAGERHOLM

Matt Fagerholm is the Literary Editor at RogerEbert.com and is a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association. He spent four years writing film reviews and interviews for HollywoodChicago.com and has contributed to a variety of publications including Time Out Chicago, The A.V. Club, No Film School and Magill's Cinema Annual. His writing/editing experience includes serving as Assistant A&E Editor at The Columbia Chronicle and a full-time writer interviewing such icons as Betty White, Ed Asner and Judy Collins at The Woodstock Independent. For nearly a decade, he served as a monthly guest on Vocalo radio's The Morning AMp program, and is also the founder of Indie Outlook, a blog and podcast featuring exclusive interviews with some of the most exciting voices in modern independent filmmaking. Follow him on Twitter at @IndieOutlook and @mattfagerholm.

NELL MINOW

Nell Minow is Contributing Editor at rogerebert.com, writing reviews, interviews, and features. She also reviews movies each week for moviemom.com and radio stations across the country. Her books include "The Movie Mom's Guide to Family Movies," and "101 Must-See Movie Moments" and her writing about media has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Sun-Times, and USA Today.