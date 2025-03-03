Intro to Women Writers Week

March is Women’s History Month—or is it? Has the current administration under President Donald Trump and Elon Musk cancelled Women’s History Month, or Black History Month? Has their war against DEI: which by the way stands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion outlawed the use of words like “women,” “Black or African-American,” “Latina,” or concepts like “equality” or “LGBTQ+.” And what are the consequences for publishing a newsletter every day for a week written by all women writers?

Here…in America…for the first time in my life, I actually pondered those thoughts. During a recent conversation a friend asked me if we were still allowed to host a Women Writers Week at RogerEbert.com. Normally my first thought would have been, “Don’t be silly, of course we are. This is the United States of America!” This time, however, I hesitated for a few seconds. Those few seconds were too long, and all too chilling. What…are…we…becoming?

I could continue on this path with my thoughts, but I choose not to. First, because for the time being, this is still America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. We have the Constitution and the courts and freedom of speech. And the only way to maintain that freedom is to defend it and exercise it vigorously. Second, the purpose of this introduction is a celebratory one, to connect you with the writers who are sharing their thoughts through film reviews and essays, and blogs including a thoughtful piece on “Will I Ever Take My Kids to the Movies.” That very idea was even voiced last night at the Oscars.

This week we are fortunate to have our Contributing Editor Nell Minow presiding over a robust group of writers, some who are returning and some who are joining us for the first time. They include Christy Lemire, Sheila O’Malley, Laura Emerick, Peyton Robinson, Marya E. Gates, Monica Castillo, Cortlyn Kelly, Tomris Laffly, Carla Renata, Cristina Escobar, Sarah Adamson, Niani Scott, Katie Rife, Miriam Balanescu, Jen Johans, Sherin Nicole, Jourdain Searles, Danielle Mathias, Nandini Balial, and the Loesch Twins-Hannah and Caitlin.

We have a great lineup of movie reviews: “Rule Breakers,” “Mickey 17,” “The Rule of Jenny Pen,” Night of the Zoopocalypse,” “There’s Still Tomorrow,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Picture This,” “Seven Veils,” “Bloat,” “Eephus,” “The Empire,” “In The Lost Lands,” “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl,” and “Queen of the Ring.”

So, for the moment, let us celebrate our women writers.