Tomorrow There Will Be Fine Weather: A Preview of NYC's Upcoming Hiroshi Shimizu Retrospective

Born the same year as Yasujirō Ozu, the prolific Shimizu forged a similar path as his much more well-known counterpoint. Both filmmakers cut their teeth in the silent era, worked at Shochiku studios, and even shared cast members like child actor Tomio Aoki. A cinematic poet at heart, Shimizu was also a workhouse, making over 160 films between 1924 and 1959, many of which remain lost. Watching my way through this retrospective, I marveled at Shimizu's technical prowess (you will never look at a later tracking shot the same way again), I was left breathless by the deeply felt humanity and compassion that flows through all of his works.

Although the retrospective will be shown in two parts -- Part I: The Shochiku Years at MoMi and Part II: The Postwar and Independent Years at Japan Society -- major themes run throughout his filmography. Shimizu was known for telling the stories of outsiders, be it migrant workers, war veterans, and orphans, persons with disabilities, itinerant drifters, or fallen women. Shimizu chose to examine the country as a whole through the lens of marginalized persons. His films explore the rift between traditional and modern Japanese culture and often take place in rural settings, with the director filming many of his films on location in the snowy Japanese Alps and the picturesque Izu peninsula.

Some of his best-known films take place in these mountainous regions, like the road movie "Mr. Thank You," my favorite of his films I had already seen, which follows a ragtag group of bus passengers over a rocky mountain pass to a train station that links the Izu peninsula to Tokyo. The titular Mr. Thank You (a wonderful Ken Uehara) uses his job to connect the rural population on his route to the outside world, delivering messages, buying pop records, and spreading a sense of ease rooted in kindness across the land. However, the film has a current of melancholy, as passengers discuss how the Great Depression has ravaged the region. Money is tight for everyone, including the mother of a young girl who is being sold off, it's implied, to work in a brothel in Tokyo. Along with its strong ensemble cast, Shimizu's breathtaking use of the mountain road landscape and his creative dissolves rank this film among the director's very best.