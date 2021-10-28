Bright Wall/Dark Room October 2021: Parenting, The Pandemic, and Paw Patrol: The Movie by Andrew Root

Roger Ebert once panned Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, another highly-merchandised kid’s movie tie-in, for being essentially a missed opportunity. He notes that the film was a disservice to children, that it did what it could to “deaden” their fresh and inquisitive natures. This was chief amongst my fears for Paw Patrol: The Movie, but despite a handful of new vehicles-cum-playsets and that one cheeky fourth-wall-break, the film isn’t terribly blatant in its product tie-ins. In fact, I found it quite subdued. There are several thoughtfully executed moments where the characters discuss fear and bravery. And while there’s the typical “Heroes are brave, that’s what makes them heroes” message, the film also takes time to explore the idea that it’s ok to be scared. That everyone gets scared. Fear is a normal and natural human/canine response to reliving trauma. I don’t know how much of the PTSD narrative my 3-year-old picked up on, but he is in a phase where he is exploring risk-taking, and in the days since we saw the film, he has given himself courage by saying, “It’s ok to be scared. Chase was scared.”

“I get scared too, sometimes.” I tell him. “It’s normal to be scared. Let’s take a deep breath and try again.”

Maybe it’s naïve to think that a simple message in a children’s movie can transcend the capitalist machine that produced it, but I need to hold onto the ideal that art and entertainment can have beautiful lessons, even if someone somewhere is profiting. Give me that sweet, sweet world where I don’t have to suspect everyone’s motives. My wife and I are about to have a baby daughter for christ’s sake, I already have to help her find her way in all [gestures at ravenously capitalistic patriarchy] this.

When my son was born, I was scared in ways I didn’t understand. That fear manifested in frustration at the ways my life was changing. I couldn’t engage in any of the activities that had previously given my life meaning and direction and I blamed my son. I was angry, and I lost my temper often. I yelled. I yelled at him once while we were in the car because he asked me why we were going to the park and not the store. I yelled until his small voice from the back seat said “Ok daddy. I’m sorry, daddy.” He was 2. I went to therapy. I talked with my therapist about how even children with the best-intentioned parents have a moment of non-recovery, a wellspring of complex issues that shapes and informs the landscape of a life like a river carves through a valley. We talked about how the way you speak to a child becomes their inner voice. Had I given my son his moment of non-recovery at just 2 years old? Would he hear my shouting in his head for the rest of his life?