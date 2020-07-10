Book Excerpt: Roads to nowhere: Kelly Reichardt's broken American Dreams

A key part of the writing process was interviewing Reichardt’s collaborators — cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt, costume designer April Napier, screenwriter Jon Raymond, and many more, from pre- to post-production. As we’ve found with our previous books about filmmakers, such as Tour of memories: The creative process behind Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir or Peterloo in process: A Mike Leigh collaboration, you can only truly understand how a director works by talking to the people who work around them. That’s especially true with Reichardt, who’s so heavily involved with every aspect of production: she writes or co-writes her screenplays, and she edits her own films. But her collaborators also highlight the invigorating, familial energy she cultivates on set and off. They describe working on a Reichardt film as a special experience, one that comes along rarely in a film career, because everyone is so committed to doing right by her vision.

When I got to speak with the woman herself, it was under strange circumstances. We started prep for this book before the SARS CoV-2 pandemic sent the world into lockdown and prompted the release of First Cow to be postponed. While I briefly spoke with Reichardt a few times during the film’s hectic press tour, my final and longest chat with her was over Skype, from the comfort of our respective homes, in the odd calm after the whole world seemingly shut its doors. I asked her to reflect on her career and “the whole weird road” that led her to where she is today, making the movies she wants to make in the way she wants to make them. It was a pleasure to hear a seasoned, masterful filmmaker look back on the myriad ways she honed her skills and the many people who helped her along the way. It’s the kind of conversation that could have only happened during lockdown, when Reichardt had the time and space to reflect on past experiences, away from the all consuming mania of a press tour. That interview features as chapter 1 in this book.

Together, these interviews and essays illuminate a filmography of intimate, personal stories about huge concepts and social structures. Reichardt’s films are predominantly set in the American West, particularly Oregon, despite the fact that she herself is from Miami. She’s not interested in telling stories about extraordinary people who defy all limits; her films are about normal Americans with everyday struggles who don’t get a triumphant ending. They are people who live in the shadow of the larger-than-life myths — of cowboys, colonisation, and masculine heroism — that the American West is built on. We called this book Roads to nowhere because Reichardt’s characters are often on a journey, either literal or emotional or both, to a “better place” that they never reach. She refuses to give her characters conclusive happy endings in a world where such things don’t really exist, especially for the marginalised Americans her films so often centre.