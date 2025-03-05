A Look at the Rich Tapestry of Films Coming from South Africa

The South African film industry is complete with pristine production, creativity, and thoughtfulness. To my surprise, my American friends are only familiar with Darrell Roodts’ “Sarafina” and have yet to explore South African films beyond it. As a former resident of South Africa, I have been enamored with its storytelling abilities for ten years. Now, I relax to the latest Netflix South Africa releases and dabble in its past feature films. From crime dramas to romantic comedies, I have explored films that will blow you away into the geographically vast lands of South Africa.

“Tsotsi”

Released in 2005, Gavin Hood’s “Tsotsi” is a timeless film. “They” don’t make films like this anymore. Based in a township right outside of the central business district (CBD) of Johannesburg, a neighborhood gang wreaks havoc on professional commuters traveling via the train. Park Station is the train station in the middle of the CBD and is notoriously known for petty theft. Tsotsi and his gang ramp up the petty theft and go full rogue. Presley Chweneyagae’s performance as “Tsotsi” (which means “thug”) elicits a visceral response. After ruining the lives of CBD commuters, Tsotsi expands his “business” to car theft, although he cannot drive. After morbidly stealing a car, he finds a baby in the backseat, and instead of returning the child, he tries to care for it. “Tsotsi” is about a man who loses himself to violence and becomes a compassionate human again. Roger gave this film four stars, and I echo that.

“Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema”

Rapulana Seiphemo and Jafta Mamabolo (Young Kunene) play Lucky Kunene in Ralph Ziman’s 2008 film “Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema,” and their performances will make the story stick with you forever. As a high school student, Lucky Kunene faces extreme poverty but is accepted into university for business studies. He doesn’t receive a scholarship, which throws him into hustle mode to earn enough to attend university. After failed attempts at making legitimate money, Lucky falls victim to the neighborhood gangster, Nazareth, who lures him into gang-related activity.

After witnessing murderous events, near-death experiences, and many run-ins with the law, Lucky flees his township for the jungle of Johannesburg. This is when, once again, Lucky wants to be legitimate, so he becomes a taxi driver. Rapulana Seiphemo is kingly in his adaptation of Lucky Kunene. From taxi driver to “slumlord,” Rapulana is intense, determined, and we feel his character yearning for a true life of luck. Lucky becomes the Nazareth of Johannesburg, specifically Hillbrow, turning “abandoned” white-owned apartments into his money-hoarding scheme. “Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema” applies cultural and historical context and turns them into a theatrical adaptation that intrigues you about the depth of South Africa and its people.

After watching “Tsotsi” and “Jerusalema,” I noticed that you can find the stereotypes that linger around Johannesburg in both films. I was warned about traveling to Park Station alone out of fear that my phone would be stolen and was told Hillbrow is known for Nigerian gang lords, both of which were shown throughout the films at different extremes. Despite those depictions, I have traveled alone through Park Station and coincidentally took a picture in a boxing gym in Hillbrow featured in one of the scenes of “Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema.”

On the complete opposite end of crime dramas lie glamorous romantic comedies that carry bright levity. The dialogue sways between English and Zulu, and I recommend setting the audio to Zulu so that the emphasis and tone changes are realistically expressed. After a long day, I’ve been drawn to the following sagas because of their ability to make me laugh and feel a little tenderness:

“Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!”

Kwa-Zulu Natal, aka the Zulu Nation, takes the stage in Zuko Nodada’s “Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!” Scandal, infidelity, and a plan to escape financial strife hover over the characters as they find ways to manipulate, hide, and push their agendas. True love finds its way throughout the film, creating a sense of wholeness in the midst of chaos. The Umjolo installments are crystal clear in their production, filled with color, and magnify aspects of the Zulu culture and lifestyle. According to Google Translate, “umjolo” in Zulu means “emotional damage,” an ongoing theme throughout the saga.

“Umjolo: The Gone Girl”

Throughout the Umjolo installments, stories are told from the point of view of recurring cast members. There is always a theme of marriage, and in “Umjolo: The Gone Girl,” the recurring wedding planner played by Sibongiseni Shezi is the lead bride. Betrayal, open relationships, and STDs are the themes that carry throughout the film, and Shezi’s emotive performance will pull you through heartbreak and land you in a state of emotional release.

“Umjolo: There is No Cure”

Finally, I had an opportunity to watch an African film that highlights gay relationships and their fullness. “Umjolo: There is No Cure” is beauty on a pedestal. Literally. Londeka Sishi’s character is a prominent figure in the beauty pageant scene, and we follow her story of redemption in the industry. Literature, love, and overcoming anxiety are themes throughout the film that make it worthwhile. “Umjolo: There is No Cure” is refreshing to watch. New love is meant to be captivating; that is how the performances left me feeling.

“Umjolo: Day Ones”

Toxic patriarchy is the overarching theme in “Day Ones.” Imagine your father scolding you in front of your entire community because you have not born a son to carry his legacy. The storyline in this installment carries the film, whereas the performances were the weakest. My heart was racing as friendship and family legacy were turned upside down.

“Keeping up with the Kandasamys,” “Kandasamys: The Wedding,” “Trippin’ with the Kandasamys”

The Kandasamys are a fun, dynamic, and comedic family. The Kandasamy installments explore another side of life in KwaZulu-Natal: the Indian side. Explore the wild beaches of Durban and Mariam Bassa’s strategic comedic drops as she plays the grandmother throughout the film series.

Thank you to my South African mate, Nokwanda, for recommending some of the aforementioned films. Let’s continue to explore film industries outside of regular ol’ Hollywood and venture into new lands through the medium of film.