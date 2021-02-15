Why Harakiri is the Greatest Anti-Samurai Film Ever Made

When the head counselor of the palace hears of Tsugumo’s request, he thinks it’s a bluff. He then shares a tale of another ronin named Chikiwa Motome, who came with the same request a few months prior. To reveal anything more about this would only spoil the experience; spoilers follow for the rest of the film, which is one of those films that the less you know, the better.

Shinobu Hashimoto’s brilliant screenplay goes back and forth in time, and Kobayashi executes the narrative structure with razor sharp precision. There’s not a single moment, line, or shot that feels out of place. The way Kobayashi handles the nonlinear storyline is nothing short of mesmerizing. To sustain this level of intensity with almost no action scenes is truly fascinating.

The plot thickens when the head counselor recalls the story of “the bamboo ronin.” After the three of his most senior samurais suspect that Chikiwa Motome is only here for a few coins, they humiliate him, and force him to commit hara-kiri with his fake bamboo sword. Even compared to today’s standards, this entire sequence is very hard to watch. Motome is initially portrayed as a weak and cowardly samurai with no honor or dignity, but as the story progresses, the truth is slowly revealed, and the viewer begins to see Motome in a new light. Here lies the genius of Hashimoto’s impeccably structured screenplay. It unfolds in a way so that the more insight we get, the more compassion we feel towards the characters. The cowardly samurai is actually a brave family man who risked his own life for their survival.

In the third act, the unbearable tension explodes in eloquent fashion; the samurai with nothing to lose unleashes a barrage of violence, dismemberment, and mayhem upon the li clan. Kobayashi’s cinematographer, Yoshio Miyajima, shoots the fight scenes with grace and elegance. At one point, Miyajima even turns his camera away from the action, and we only hear the cries of men getting disfigured.

One of the most powerful moments in all of cinema is in "Harakiri," when Hanshiro Tsugumo denounces the code after it ruined his life. I often find myself thinking about what it would take for someone to condemn the very thing they believe in most. When things get personal and one is faced with a personal dilemma that goes against the very core of their belief system, any fanatic devotion to that code collapses instantly.