Walking in My Mother's Shoes

Looking back at my mother's life and the life of so many women of her generation, it's easy to dismiss them as just housewives and women who were mere clerical workers and had hobbies. Their main achievements were their children, if they had any. With the "In the Heights" evening screening, my mother's life and death is forever linked to musicals in my mind.

Both Miranda and Hudes are US-born—New York City and Philadelphia, respectively. So was my mom. She was born in Los Angeles, not far from where I currently reside. Unlike the Washington Heights of the musical, the Japanese-American community she was born into, Terminal Island, no longer exists. But my mother's family had left Los Angeles for San Diego County when she was six, buying a farm in an American-born infant's name, because the alien land laws (California Alien Land Law of 1913) prevented my grandparents, Sueichiro and Tora Azuma, from owning land. They could not become citizens, but their children were citizens by birth. That circumvention of the laws was legally challenged by the state of California in 1944 in Oyama v. California. I wonder how my grandparents, my mother and her siblings felt as that Oyama case worked its way to the US Supreme Court where a decision was made in 1948 that would help dismantle the alien land laws in the following decade. Oyama was in Chula Vista, California, my hometown.

My first memories of Los Angeles, a place I now call home, are about shoes. My mother, older sister and I were preoccupied with shoes, but not in an Imelda Marcos way. Finding adult shoes was hard work when your shoe size is women's 3.5 or children's 2.5. Ordering shoes online was a hit or miss. After I left for college, my mom would often save mail-or online-ordered shoes that were too narrow for her and give them to me.

Driving in my red hybrid to the "In the Heights" press screening, I was both following a path laid out by my mother and rebelling against it. She didn't want me to learn how to drive, to drive alone or to drive at night ... or, when I was younger, to wear cowboy boots.

I was, my mother had told me, that stubborn nail from the Japanese saying, "deru kugi wa utareru." (出る 釘は打たれる) or deru kui wa utareru (出る杭は打たれる). "Deru kugi" is supposed to contrast the American proverb: "The squeaky wheel gets the grease" and expose cultural differences, but in the US, we also have the saying, "Don't rock the boat." But even common day Japanese women rocked the boat. Think of the Japanese mothers portrayed in "Ikiru," complaining to the bureaucrats until the dying Kanji Watanabe (Takashi Shimura) decided to be their champion.