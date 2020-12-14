John le Carré: 1931-2020

A real-life spy before he became a novelist, le Carré had an uncanny knack for finding where the moral and philosophical met realpolitik. If Bond was Fleming’s standard-bearer, le Carré was represented by George Smiley, the spymaster played by Alec Guinness in miniseries versions of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “Smiley’s People,” and by Gary Oldman in the film version of “Tinker Tailor.” Introverted and crafty, Smiley is a creature of the Circus, as le Carré called his British intelligence service. He’s a student of the backstabbing and the interoffice politics; he knows where the bodies are burned. He’s got the stomach for the game, even if he sees no glamour in it. Le Carré was happy leaving the gadgets and ejector seats to the kids. He was more interested in the games people play.

There weren’t many good guys in le Carré’s world, nor was there clear-cut triumph. To le Carré the Cold War corrupted everybody it touched. The role playing and double-crossing was exhausting, for the participants and occasionally for the audience. This was high-stakes bureaucracy. The same resistance to escapism that gave le Carré heft could also leave his readers and viewers emotionally bereft, a small price to pay for such bravura storytelling.

Le Carré wasn’t a director, and only rarely a screenwriter. But when we think of a film based on his writing, be it “The Constant Gardner” or “The Deadly Affair,” we might forget who was behind the camera, or who wrote the screenplay. (“Gardener” was directed by Fernando Meirelles; “Affair” by Sidney Lumet). It’s all about le Carré, to an extent far greater than most films based on a novelist’s body of work. That a writer so prolific and so popular could also be so uncompromising is a minor miracle. Le Carré’s was a grownup world, with all the disillusion that implies. Yet he always kept us coming back for more.